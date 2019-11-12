Snow could bring early end to Green Bay leaf collection

Another November snow storm could bring an early end to Green Bay's leaf collection..

Green Bay Department of Public Works says trucks are picking up leaves on the east and west side with a deadline of Sunday, Nov. 17.

However, if Green Bay gets at least three inches of snow on Wednesday, leaf collection will likely end early.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for 2-4 inches of fluffy snow developing mid-morning, according to Meteorologist Steve Beylon. The snow is expected to fall through Wednesday evening. CLICK HERE for your First Alert Forecast.

"We have sand/salt trucks on the road addressing problems throughout the day, and additional trucks being put together with snow removal equipment. Our smaller units are also going out to address snow and ice concerns," reads a post on the DPW Facebook page.

Public Works says its crews have been working 10-hour days to collect leaves.

Again, if it snows less than three inches, the city will continue to collect leaves through Sunday, Nov. 17. If it snows three inches or more, leaf collection will end early.

If you have questions or concerns, call DPW at (920) 448-3535 during business hours--M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also visit https://rfs.greenbaywi.gov/requestforservice/