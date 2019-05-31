Sneak peek inside the new Children's Museum of Green Bay

The Children's Museum of Green Bay is putting the finishing touches on its new location across the street from Bay Beach Amusement Park.

WBAY Photo

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the week of June 17.

The museum invited Action 2 News This Morning inside for a sneak peak ahead of that big day.

Executive Director Toni Burnett says all the favorite exhibits from the former downtown location are part of the new museum.

The new location boasts an outdoor space and more parking.

The museum had a "soft opening" for members only.

The grand opening for the public will be a big party at 1230 Bay Beach Rd.

"The grand opening is going to be a week-long celebration. It will kick off with Randy Peterson. We'll have food trucks out here. So it's really going to be a fun week where we can re-celebrate our museum out at Bay Beach," Burnett says.

The Children's Museum is still working to raise funds for the new location. CLICK HERE for information.

