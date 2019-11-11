Snail farm closer to reality in downtown Green Bay

While it's typical to drive through northeast Wisconsin and see a number of farms, one entrepreneur is a step closer to opening the Midwest's first snail farm in downtown Green Bay.

“A lot of people thought it was pretty weird,” said Sandy McDonald, who is hoping to open a snail ranch called "Cupid’s Arrow Escargot" in the Rail Yard District where she will breed and sell the snails for consumption. It's called heliculture.

“They don't need a lot. They need to be happy, 68-70 degree weather and moisture and feed them,” said McDonald.

The Plan Commission approved the conditional use permit for the business venture on Monday.

City leaders say it's a good fit for what they hope will be the innovation district.

The proposal got a little push back from one concerned citizen who was worried the agriculture-type business would be smelly.

McDonald says the snails have little odor, and her hope is for the business to be be self-sustainable.

“Everything that’s in there can be either composted, used as feed for worms and composting worms,” said McDonald. "Everything is going to be portable. So, if I want to expand, move somewhere else, everything can be taken down."

Snails are considered to be an invasive species and are highly regulated by the federal government. If one gets out and breeds, it can destroy an ecosystem. They can also go into a dormant state which can be mistaken for death.

McDonald is in the process of obtaining the proper permits to be able to transport the snails.

There's only a handful of other snail farmers across the U.S. and she says her snails will come from Seattle.

“They’re called Helix aspersa Muller. They're the common garden snail that are all over in California and Florida,” said McDonald.

She’s hoping to bring them here to fill an untapped market.

“A lot of restaurants in the United States cannot get anything other than canned escargot from overseas, so why not be able to have fresh, sustainable, homegrown, local food.”

