Smoking materials sparked fire in Fond du Lac County

Smoking materials sparked a fire that spread to a house in the Fond du Lac County community of Van Dyne Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:36 a.m., firefighters were called to N9574 High St for a report of a fire in an attached garage.

The fire "quickly spread to the house," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Residents were able to escape without injury.

"The home will likely be considered a complete loss. No one was injured in the fire, which was ignited by smoking materials that had been recently consumed in the garage," says the Sheriff's Office.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the home.