Madison power station fires knock out service on hot day

Fires at two power substations in Wisconsin's capital have knocked out power to more than 11,000 customers on what is promising to be a sweltering day.

An explosion and fire at the Madison Gas and Electric main power center sent a plume of thick, black smoke over Madison's east side Friday.

A second fire at a substation near the University of Wisconsin-Madison prompted the evacuation of Ogg and Smith Halls and the UW Safety Building.

City Hall momentarily lost power, but our sister station WKOW reports the power is back on. There are reports from witnesses the Capitol lost power and was evacuated.

The Madison Police Department confirmed on its Twitter page there are no reports of injuries.

Residents now with no access to air conditioning should be on alert. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area Friday, with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.

There are also traffic lights out throughout much of downtown, which is causing some major backups. The Madison Police Department is asking people who don’t need to be downtown to stay out of the area.

Smoke from fire at Madison Gas and Electric on the East Side #Madison #Fire pic.twitter.com/sUcMA34Vt1 — Erin (@Ern608) July 19, 2019