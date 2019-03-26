Smell of natural gas at Kwik Trip evacuates gas station, restaurant

The Brown County Sheriff's Department says deputies and the Bellevue Fire Department responded to Kwik Trip off Monroe Road around 6:30 Tuesday night for a report of a natural gas leak coming from a semi that was fueling up with compressed natural gas.

The sheriff's office says the gas station and neighboring Burger King restaurant were evacuated and temporarily closed as a precaution.

The leak was determined to be coming from a fuel line on a Contracted Transport Service truck out of Green Bay.

Deputies say the truck driver "had the presence of mind" shut off the CNG pump before fleeing.

Once the natural gas completely escaped through the leak and dissipated, officials say there was no more danger to the public.