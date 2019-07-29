Smart car catches fire on I-41 in Fond du Lac

A smart car caught fire on I-41 in Fond du Lac Monday morning.

At about 6:45 a.m., Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was called to southbound I-41 south of Highway OOO for a report of a car on fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a smart car engulfed. The driver escaped without harm.

Crews shut down one lane of traffic and pulled the car to the far right shoulder. They were able to safely extinguish the flames.

The fire department posted video on social media. It shows intense flames and heavy smoke coming from the vehicle.

“Working incidents on the interstate can be very dangerous," said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary. "Thanks to our partnership with law enforcement everyone remained safe.”

The department did not say what caused the fire.