Smaller protests against Safer at Home order continue

Gov. Tony Evers' decision to extend the Safer at Home order until May 26 wasn't without critics. A week ago, thousands gathered at the state Capitol in Madison to protest the extension.

Smaller protests continued Friday in Appleton and Neenah.

Protests gathered at Neenah's city hall and marched down Main Street. Hours later, a similar rally was held on Appleton's College Avenue.

Organizers argue small businesses are being hurt due to the restrictions. They say if major chain stores are allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order, so should small businesses.

"If you have to have a rule that's stringent, you can't do it both ways," Jay Schroeder of Neenah argued. "You either have to close Walmart and all the big box stores or open everything up. But you can't pick and choose it, because it's not right."

The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments about whether the Evers administration overstepped its authority in extending the executive order (see related story).