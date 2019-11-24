Small business owner announces run for Appleton mayor

A second person has announced their candidacy for Appleton mayor in next April’s election. Dana Johnson, is a small business owner who grew up in a rural Wisconsin community and moved to Appleton six years ago.

According to LinkedIn, Johnson is the owner of 'MOOD a Salon' in Appleton.

He follows Chad Doran who announced his candidacy earlier this month.

In October, long-time mayor Tim Hanna said he wouldn't seek a seventh term.

“As an innovative, heart-forward, proven leader, I will continue the legacy of Mayor Tim Hanna’s initiatives by keeping the best and improving the rest. Appleton needs a mayor that is open to listening to all sides of an issue, putting partisan politics aside to get down to business,” said Johnson in a statement to Action 2 News.

Johnson said he has worked in hospitals, nursing homes, and community settings as a social worker. His primary work has been as an educator in the Social Work Professional Program at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and as a manager and Director of Human Services.

“Residents of Appleton are the platform for which I run; bringing their concerns to the forefront of every decision and initiative in managing the city. I will be the Mayor that listens to what matters most to you,” said Johnson.

