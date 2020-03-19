Small business feeling the coronavirus Impact

With each day that passes, many business owners are increasingly feeling the impact of COVID-19, leaving them searching for hope in this time of uncertainty.

Tom and Linda Steber know that feeling as owners of the city of Green Bay's only bed and breakfast.

"This has been a dream for my husband and I for 10 years, we've had our eye on this house, this exact place," says Linda Steber.

Built in the 1880's by Dr. Julius Bellin, founder of what is now Bellin Health, the 3-story home was converted to a bed and breakfast in 1994, with five suites able to house up to 12 guests.

The Stebers took ownership last September at the start of Packers season.

"We came in right before the first home opener, and things were hopping, the house was full of energy, it was going great," says Steber.

That is until a few weeks ago.

"In the last couple weeks I would say every day is scarier than the day before," says Steber.

The cancellations are now mounting day by day.

"A very sad example of how this is impacting our small business, last year's total revenue at this time between March and April was close to $14,000, for this year it's just over $5,000, so that is a deficit of a little over $8,500. Last year's number of reservations, March and April, was 80, this year is 26, it's heartbreaking you know," says Steber.

Concern over COVID-19 has forced the Stebers to dip into their retirement savings.

"It's crushing to have to do it, we hope to retire in Door County one day and those funds were set aside for that, and the stock market's taken a hit so the funds we have available are not as numerous as they were before this all happened," says Steber.

In recent days, Steber says she's contacted local and state elected officials, and been assured economic disaster funding will be in place for small businesses that are struggling.

"Every voice can be heard and when we sing together that way we can make a positive difference and let those who can help us know what we need," says Steeber.

She's encouraging other small business owners to reach out to their elected officials to let them know how COVID-19 is impacting them.