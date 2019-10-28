Slushy October snowfall to make for tricky travel Tuesday morning

It's time to dig out the boots and gloves and snow brushes. StormCenter 2 says we're in for a slushy snowfall overnight and into Tuesday morning.

"Look for a slushy 1-3 inches of snow tonight and into Tuesday morning. Now 1-3 inches of snow isn't a big storm, but since it's our first snowfall of the season, and people need to get used to slower winter weather driving, this time period is now a WEATHER AWARE DAY," says StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon.

Pinpoint Predictor is showing the following potential totals by the time the snow wraps up Tuesday morning:

Fond du Lac - 2.9 inches

Oshkosh - 2.5 inches

Waupaca - 2.5 inches

Wautoma - 2.5 inches

Appleton - 2.2 inches

Shawano - 2.1 inches

Green Bay - 2 inches

Manitowoc - 1.6 inches

Sheboygan - 1.4 inches

Marinette - 1.2 inches

Sturgeon Bay - 1.0 inches

It's early for this kind for this. We usually don't get a one-inch-or-more snowfall across the area until late November.

It's never a bad idea to brush up on your winter driving skills.

"Take it slow. Allow extra travel time and following distance. Most winter crashes and slide-offs are caused by drivers going too fast for the existing conditions. Remember, posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions," says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles.

Bridges and overpasses will likely be slippery.

It's not over. We're still looking at another round of wet snow, mixed with rain for Halloween. It doesn't look pleasant for trick or treating, with chilly temperatures in the mid 30s. This colder than normal weather is expected to last through next weekend.