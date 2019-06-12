Slow/No-Wake orders lifted in Outagamie, Waupaca counties

It'll be a better weekend for boaters as two area counties are lifting their slow/no wake orders Wednesday.

The National Weather Service reports the Wolf River in Shiocton fell from 9 feet 4 inches on Monday to about 8 feet, 9 inches Wednesday morning. Flood stage is 11 feet.

Outagamie County says it's lifting its slow/no-wake order and removing signage from boat landings.

Waupaca County lifted its slow/no-wake order for the Wolf River downstream of New London.

Waupaca County Emergency Management reminds boaters some parts of the Wolf River are regulated as a no-wake zone all season. It also cautions that a no-wake could be ordered again at any time water rises to a threatening level.

