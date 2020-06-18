Slow down, move over: First responders remind you of the rules of the road

Local first responders are joining public safety workers across the country to put an emphasis on safe highway driving.

Officer Brian Murphy is surrounded by friends at his home after his release from the hospital in August, 2017 (photo provided)

Police, paramedics, firefighters, tow truck drivers and road workers from all over the area came together Thursday for an event they call "Safety Stand Down."

They're focusing on making sure drivers use caution when approaching emergency workers on roads and highways.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Lt. Brian Murphy was on-hand. Three years ago, a drunken driver hit Murphy, who was working on the scene of a car fire, and wearing a reflective vest. Murphy was hospitalized for 20 days.

"I had to undergo emergency brain surgery and emergency orthopedic surgery," he described. "Luckily, I'm here today, but that was a pretty close brush with death. I was one of the lucky ones, but unfortunately several others haven't been so lucky. But this was preventable, and that's what we're trying to achieve today."

Wisconsin has a law requiring drivers to move over or, if they can't move over, slow down when approaching emergency vehicles on the side of a road.