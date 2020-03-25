Slow-No Wake orders posted along Fox River in Berlin

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office is advising boaters that Slow-No Wake notices are being posted along the Fox River in Berlin.

With ice thawed or thawing, the Fox is already above flood stage with spring boating season getting underway.

The sheriff's office says motorboats often contribute to higher, more forceful wakes that erode the shoreline.

"Boaters are asked to please respect the property of others and reduce their wake accordingly," the sheriff's office says.

People can report violators to the sheriff's office. Please describe the type of boat, its color, the direction it was going, and how many people were on-board. Get the registration number of you can.