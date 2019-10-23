Slender Man stabbing survivor to speak to David Muir in ABC 20/20 exclusive

Slender Man stabbing survivor Payton Leutner is speaking publicly for the first time to ABC's David Muir.

The interview will air on ABC 20/20 on Friday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. You can watch the two-hour David Muir exclusive on WBAY TV-2.

The show will also feature investigators who questioned the two girls convicted in the stabbing.

The 2014 attack on a then 12-year-old Payton Leutner shocked the nation. Leutner was having a sleepover with her friends Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier. Geyser and Weier lured Payton to a wooded area near Waukesha with the intention of killing her to appease a fictional horror character named Slender Man.

Payton Leutner was stabbed 19 times and left for dead. She crawled out of the woods and was rescued. She survived.

Geyser was convicted of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and sentenced to 40 years commitment to the Department of Health Services. She's serving her commitment at Winnebago Mental Health Facility.

During sentencing, the court said, "conditional release would pose a significant risk of bodily injury to the defendant or others." A psychologist testified that Geyser has a high IQ, but also suffers from schizophrenia that could last through her lifetime.

Geyser is appealing her conviction. Her attorneys state her case should have been in juvenile court. Her attorneys also questioned her ability to understand the waving of her rights when she spoke with detectives following the stabbing. CLICK HERE to read the appeal brief.

An opinion from the appeals court is pending.

Weier was sentenced to 25 years commitment to a mental health facility.