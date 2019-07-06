Skaliwags opens two restaurants in downtown Green Bay

A popular restaurant is continuing to expand with it's newest location in downtown Green Bay.

Skaliwags Burger Company has two locations in neighboring cities, but wanted to bring their talents downtown.

“We don’t care what restaurant you eat at as long as its one of ours," Owner Chris Wiltfang said.

The restaurant is located on 121 N. Adams St.

“You know with Northland being right here and all the development that’s happening downtown it just seemed like the right thing to do," Wiltfang said.

But this location has something else to offer, two restaurants in one building.

"As you step back into The High Cotton Club that’s more how I like to cook and so the menu is ever changing," said Wiltfang. "It changes sometimes daily some times in the middle of a shift.”

In the front is Skaliwags Burger Company and the back is The High Cotton Club, a more intimate setting where you can watch the chefs cook your meal.

“Reservations are probably going to be best in The High Cotton Club, but the burger company is super casual," said Wiltfang.

The restaurants opened up this week

“Right now we’re going to do Tuesdays through Saturday like the rest of our restaurants and the difference is we’re going to serve lunch here," said Wiltfang.

Wiltfang said once they get adjusted to downtown Green Bay hours may change.