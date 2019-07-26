Sixth tornado from July 20 storm confirmed

The National Weather Service has confirmed a sixth tornado touched down in Northeast Wisconsin during storms last Saturday, July 20.

The latest confirmation shows a weak tornado touched down one mile outside of Weyauwega at 11 a.m., damaging a few trees to the south and southeast of the city.

The timing places it 5 minutes after the first of the series of tornadoes -- and 5 minutes before the next one.

At 10:55 a.m., an EF-0 (zero) tornado formed near the Waupaca airport.

The weather service reports it moved east-northeast to White Lake and caused damage to buildings, trees and a cornfield.

At 11:05 a.m., the third tornado in the series, rated EF-1, hit the south side of New London. It crossed the Waupaca-Outagamie county line, knocking down trees, snapping utility poles, and causing partial damage to house siding and roofing. This was the first confirmed tornado of the storm.

At 11:18 a.m., an EF-1 tornado with 90 mile per hour winds touched down in Stephensville, east of Hortonville, snapping three or four power lines, destroying a car port, and damaging two outbuildings. A camper overturned, trees snapped, and 2 houses lost their sidings during the tornado's four minutes on the ground.

At 11:22, the fifth tornado moved northeast of Greenville with 85 mile per hour winds. The EF-0 tornado was only on the ground for one minute but damaged the roof and siding of a home and breaking a power pole and large tree limbs.

At 11:36 a.m., the sixth and final tornado in our area touched down on the Outagamie-Brown county line near Wrightstown. The EF-0 tornado with 80 mile per hour winds stayed on the ground for three minutes. A barn lost its metal roofing and the top of its silo.

The National Weather Service says other tornadoes during the storm touched down in Trempealeau, Jackson, Lincoln, Oneida and Marathon counties.

The weather service says the worst damage in our area wasn't from a tornado but associated with a "macroburst" with straight-line winds. Watch the video attached to this story to see StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon explain a Macroburst.

