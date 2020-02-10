Six-year-old waiting for school bus killed by car in Waushara County

A six-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car while waiting for her school bus Monday morning.

The crash happened near Plainfield around 7:15 a.m.

According to a school administrator, the school bus stopped along State Highway 73 with its lights flashing when a car tried to pass the bus on the right-hand side.

The girl, who's in kindergarten, and a younger sibling, who's in 4K, were struck.

The kindergartner died before she could be transported to a hospital.

The sibling was injured. We don't know the extent of their injuries.

Their names were not immediately made public, which is routine.

Both are students in the Tri-County Area School District. The administrator tells us counselors are on-hand as they deal with this tragedy.

No information was available about the driver. The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash. The Waushara County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.