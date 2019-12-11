Six people displaced by fire at Ashwaubenon duplex

Six people have been displaced by a fire at a duplex in Ashwaubenon.

At about 12:51 Wednesday morning, Ashwaubenon Public Safety officers were called to a residence at 2240 Early St.

The first officers on scene saw heavy smoking coming from the basement area.

Firefighters were able to get inside and put out the fire.

Units 2238 and 2240 sustained fire and smoke damage, according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety.

A male resident suffered minor injuries while trying to put out the fire. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

A total of six people were displaced by the fire. They are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The Brown County Fire Investigation Unit will be working to find the cause of the fire.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety received help from De Pere Fire, Lawrence Fire, Green Bay Metro Fire, and Wisconsin Public Service.