Six people confirmed with COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County; state total is 19

Six people in Fond du Lac County have tested positive for COVID-19, the Fond du Lac County Health Department announced Friday.

The county says five of the patients traveled on an Egyptian river cruise. The health department obtained a passenger manifest and is contacting other Fond du Lac County residents who were on that cruise.

The sixth patient contracted the coronavirus while traveling in the United States.

We don't know how the patients are doing.

Health officials are asking if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms, especially if you've been in contact with someone on a recent Egyptian river cruise, stay home and call health officials at 1-844-225-0147.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. One of those patients, who was treated in Dane County, has fully recovered from the virus.

State health officials are no longer reporting the number of people tested for the coronavirus, only the number of positive results.