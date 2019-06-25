Six dead, including 4 children, in Pickerel house fire

UPDATE:

Six bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a house fire in Langlade County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The county coroner says four of the victims were children, according to WBAY partner station WAOW. The ages of the victims are unknown at this time.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on County Highway DD in Pickerel.

It was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m.

The Pickerel and Town of Langlade fire departments responded to the fire, along with the Langlade County Sheriff's Office and the Langlade County Fire Investigation team.

Pickerel is about 55 miles northeast of Wausau, and 60 miles west of Crivitz.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is working with the Pickerel Fire Department, Langlade County Fire Investigation Team, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Investigation Team.

INITIAL REPORT

