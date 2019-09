Later this month, the Point Beach nuclear plant will be working on emergency sirens within 10 miles of the power plant in Manitowoc County.

Testing will take place between September 16 and September 27.

During those days, you may hear sirens for up to 3 minutes at a time.

It will not mean there's an emergency.

If you're unsure, you can call the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at (920) 683-4201 for verification.