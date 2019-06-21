Silver Alert subject spotted in Manitowoc County

The subject of a Silver Alert was seen in Manitowoc County Friday evening.

Richard "Skip" Benz is from Richfield, in Washington County. Authorities received information he was seen in Manitowoc County at about 6 p.m.

He was going to Revolution Fitness in Pewaukee around 7 a.m.

Around noon, the family contacted him and he told them he was lost. He said he could see highways 23, 51 and County M, which would have put him in Packwaukee, in Marquette County.

Benz is a white man, 5'7" tall, 150 pounds. He's bald and has green eyes. He was wearing black pants and a long-sleeve shirt.

He's driving a red, 1992-model F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab. It has Wisconsin license plate GA 9523.

If you think you see Benz or his truck, contact your local authorities immediately.