Silver Alert issued for missing Marinette man

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a Marinette man who hasn't been seen since Friday, April 5.

The alert issued Sunday night says 75-year-old Earl E. Moore was last seen at a relative's home in Marquette, Michigan.

He is driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Wisconsin plates ABW-8418.

Moore is described as 5'11" in height, 205 pounds, with white/silver hair, and brown eyes. (See photo above)

Investigators say Moore has other relatives in other parts of Michigan, and he enjoys watching fishermen on the water.

If you have information that could help find Earl Moore, please call the Marinette Police Department at (715) 732-7627.