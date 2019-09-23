Silver Alert issued for missing Appleton man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Appleton man.

Armando R. Rodriguez, 67, was last seen at 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 21. He left an assisted living facility at 613 N Division St in Appleton.

"Mr. Rodriguez did not say where he was going, but it is believed that he would be attempting to visit family members in Milwaukee or Ozaukee counties or possibly to Texas," reads the Silver Alert.

Silver Alerts are issued for older people with cognitive disabilities.

ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ DESCRIPTION:

HEIGHT: 5'6"

WEIGHT: 168 pounds

EYES: Brown

HAIR: White/bushy white beard

RACE: Hispanic

CLOTHING: Orange baseball cap and black duffel bag

If you have information, call law enforcement.

