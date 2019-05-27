Silver Alert issued for driver missing from Darlington

Robert Corley, 75, was last seen around noon when he went for a drive to get ice cream.

A Silver Alert was issued for the Darlington man just before 10 o'clock Monday night -- seven hours after he was expected home. Corley is believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Corley is a white man with gray hair that's balding, and brown eyes. He wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray and black plaid shirt, a blue jacket, and a blue cap. He's 5'9" and about 175 pounds.

He drives a 1997-model Dodge Ram pickup truck, green over gray, with Wisconsin license plate EL 1538. It has a bug shield in front and chrome rails on the bed.

This Silver Alert was issued statewide.