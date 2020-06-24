Silver Alert issued for Wisconsin man traveling to Iron Mountain

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Juneau County man who was headed to the Upper Pensinula.

Clifford O. Larson, 90, was last seen Wednesday at 5 a.m. The Silver Alert says he left his residence on West Pearl St in New Lisbon for Iron Mountain, Mich.

Larson has not driven in several months due to cognitive and health issues.

Larson is believed to be driving a red 2011 Toyota Camry with Michigan license plate 1593K8.

DESCRIPTION:

--White male

--5'8"

--165 pounds

--Green eyes

--White/balding hair

--Wearing gray faded work pants, tan plaid long sleeve shirt, yellow straw cowboy hat, glasses

If you see Mr. Larson, please contact or local authorities.