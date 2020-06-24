Silver Alert canceled for missing Juneau County man
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Clifford O. Larson, 90, has been found and he is safe.
The Silver Alert has been canceled.
No other information was released.
#WiSilverAlert for missing Clifford Larson of New Lisbon has been cancelled. He's been found safe. https://t.co/76zfNWEped— WI DOJ Silver Alert (@WiSilverAlert) June 24, 2020