Silver Alert issued for Rock County man driving pick-up truck

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for a 77-year-old Rock County man.

Frederick Nielsen was last seen in Beloit. He left home at noon on Thursday to take his chainsaw to a repair shop in Brodhead, about 20 miles away, but he never got there.

Nielsen is white, 5'10" tall, 135 pounds. He has short brown and gray hair, facial hair, blue eyes, and a mole on his right ear. He wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a gold jacket, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap. He walks with a cane.

He was driving a blue 1999-model Chevrolet pickup truck like the one pictured in this article. it has a Wisconsin disabled plate 34923 D.

If you think you see Neilsen or his pick-up truck, notify local authorities immediately.

