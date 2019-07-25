Silver Alert issued for Richard Tierney of Neenah

A Silver Alert was issued for a 79-year-old Neenah man.

Authorities say Richard Tierney packed his bags and left home at 11:15 Thursday morning.

Tierney is not supposed to drive because of his memory impairment.

Tierney is a white man, six feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He uses an eyepatch.

He's driving a white Buick Park Avenue Ultra, 2005 model, with Wisconsin plate 737 WLZ. The rear bumper has screws and bolts holding it together.

Tierney left home like this before in 2016. That time he was found in Kentucky.