Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old Plover woman

Community members are asked to be on the lookout for a Plover woman who was last seen at her home in the Village of Plover early Sunday morning.

Laura Casperson, 71, is said to have dementia, and is described as 5'7, 215 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at 7 a.m. on Windsong Place in Plover, which is located in Portage County.

Authorities say she may be wearing a blue jacket, a white shirt with red speckles and brown pants.

Casperson is said to be traveling by foot.

If you know where she may be, you're asked to call the Plover Police Department at 715-346-1400.