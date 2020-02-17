Silver Alert issued for Mayville man

State authorities issued a Silver Alert for a man missing in Mayville.

John Bachhuber, 77, was last seen at his home on S. Walnut St. at 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon.

He doesn't have a vehicle but is on foot. He's known to frequent the Piggly Wiggly in Mayville.

Bachhuber is white, 5'7" tall, 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He wears a three-quarter length gray coat. He's missing his lower teeth. He may be wearing prescription glasses.

A photo was not available at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information should contact local authorities.

Silver Alerts are issued for people who have dementia or other cognitive impairment.