Silver Alert issued for Door County man

A Silver Alert has been issued statewide late Wednesday night for Phillip Meyer, age 76.

Phillip is missing from his home in Door County. There is information that he may have been in the Green Bay area.

He's driving a 2017 Red Alfa Romeo Sedan with Florida license plate DXV8L.

Phillip is a white man, 6'0" and 210 lbs., with brown eyes, and gray hair.

(See above for his picture and a picture of a car similar to what he is driving)

Anyone with information is asked to call Door County Sheriff's Office at 920-746-2416.