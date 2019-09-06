Silver Alert issued for Dodge County man

A statewide Silver Alert was issued late Friday night for a Horicon man.

Robert Renner, 90, went to a fish fry at the Legion, which is also in Horicon, planning to bring food home with him.

He left the fish fry at 5 p.m. but, as of 11:30 p.m., he had not returned home.

Renner is 5 foot 11, 186 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a gray, long-sleeve, button-down shirt with light blue jeans. He wears glasses, and has a navy blue hat, a silver watch with black band, and gold wedding ring.

He was driving a silver, 2013 Dodge Journey SUV with Wisconsin license plate 342-bwv.

If you think you've seen Renner or his SUV, contact the local authorities.