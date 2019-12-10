Silver Alert issued for De Pere man after leaving VA Clinic

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a De Pere man who vanished after leaving the VA Clinic in Green Bay.

John K. Meyers, 83, finished his appointment at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Clinic at 10:30 a.m. That's on Green Bay's northeast side. He was planning to drive to Costco, in Bellevue, to get gas.

His wife called the VA Clinic at 3:45 p.m. after he hadn't returned home.

Meyers is a white man, 5'10" and 175 pounds. He has short, white hair and green eyes. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt under a black winter jacket and has blue jeans.

He was driving a gray Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate 592 URN.

Anyone who thinks they've seen Meyers or his car should call 911.