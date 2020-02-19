Silver Alert issued for Chicago man last seen in Manitowoc

A Silver Alert is issued for a Chicago man who was last seen in Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says Petru Iancu, 79, was last seen leaving the Holiday Inn on Calumet Avenue in Manitowoc at around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

He indicated he was planning to immediately return to his home in Chicago, but he has not arrived.

Investigators say Iancu is not familiar with northeast Wisconsin and they believe he does not know anyone in the area.

He's described as a white man, 5'06" and 180 pounds, blue eyes, and gray hair, bald on top.

He walks slowly and with a limp.

Iancu was wearing brown hiking shoes, black sweatpants with a red stripe, blue jacket, glasses, and an ascot hat.

He's driving a black 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Illinois plates Q988717.

She the image above for a picture of Iancu and a picture of car that is similar to his car.

If you have information about Iancu's location, call the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at 920-683-4201.