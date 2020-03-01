Silver Alert issued for Barron County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Ronald Francis Kuruz, who was last seen in Cameron.

Kuruz was seen outside in the front yard at a residence at 407 Bowl Ave. in the Village of Cameron around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.

A neighbor witnessed Kuruz looking at a lawn mower before walking back to the residence . He then fell twice on the steps outside the residence.

Once Kuruz was able to get up, he then walked to his blue Dodge pickup and backed into the garage door. He then ran over a snowbank before leaving. The neighbor advised he left headed westbound, towards Barron.

Kuruz is six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes, white hair and was last seen wearing brown pants, a blue sweatshirt, a brown jacket and white Nike sneakers.

He also has a scar on his chest from surgery and difficulty ambulating, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Kuruz drives a 1998 blue Dodge Ram 1500 Quad with Wisconsin plates AP9326. The vehicle has a sticker in the back window that says "Sit down, Shut up & Hold on."

If anyone has any information, contact the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 715-537-3106.