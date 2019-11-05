Silver Alert issued for Appleton woman who walked away from home

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Appleton woman.

Donna Severson, 72, was last seen on W Pershing St. Officials believe she walked away from her home sometime between Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 a.m.

The Silver Alert says she's wandered away before. In 2017, Severson was found walking on County Road II in Larsen.

The Silver Alert website did not have a photograph of Severson.

Donna Severson description:

--White female

--Red/gray medium length hair

--5'6"

--140 pounds

--Brown eyes

--Clothing: jeans, blue sweatshirt, brown jacket, white tennis shoes

If you have information, call Appleton Police at (920) 832-5500.