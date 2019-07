A statewide Silver Alert is issued for a missing Suamico woman, Susan Gritt, age 81.

Susan was last seen driving in Green Bay at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18.

She's driving a red 2008 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin plates 723 TCD.

Susan is 5'6" 135 lbs and walks with a cane. Her picture is above.

Anyone with information that could help find Susan is asked to call Brown County Sheriff at 920-391-7450.