Silver Alert for Racine man driving a Kia Sportage

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a Racine man who's driving and hasn't been seen since 9 o'clock Thursday morning.

Raymond Rohleder, 83, was driving a gun metal blue 2016 Kia Sportage. He planned to drop off a letter at his church in Racine. No one knows where he is now.

Rohleder is a white man with blue eyes and a gray mustache. He's 5'7" tall, 158 pounds. He wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket with the words "Fueling Station" on the back, over a brown, plaid flannel shirt and khaki pants.

He has a sail ship tattoo on his right arm and a scar on his left side near the kidney.

His Sportage has Wisconsin license plate 605 ZTN.

If you think you've seen Rohleder or his car, or know his whereabouts, call 911.

Silver Alerts are issued for people believed to have dementia or other forms of cognitive impairment.