Silver Alert for Polk County man driving red Kia Sportage

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for an 80-year-old man with dementia.

Delwin Robert Carter, from Balsam Lake in Polk County, northwest of Eau Claire. He left his home shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday. No one knows where he was going.

He's driving a red Kia Sportage SUV with Wisconsin license plate 658 ZRC.

Carter is white, 5'8", with brown eyes and thinning, brown hair. He wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black and white pajama pants, and a ball cap.

Anyone who thinks they see him or his SUV is asked to call local authorities.