Silver Alert for Fond du Lac woman

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Fond du Lac woman Friday. Carolyn Jane Keeler, 69, was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday, October 11, when she drove away from her home on County Road K.

Keeler is a white woman who's 5'4" tall, 160 pounds. She has white/silver hair that's shoulder length with natural curls.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket over a dark shirt with pink pants.

She was driving a black Lincoln Navigator, 1998 model, with Wisconsin license plate 567907.

If you think you see Keeler or her car, contact local authorities.

Silver Alerts are issued for people with dementia or other cognitive impairment.