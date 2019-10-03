Silver Alert for Door County man missing since Wednesday

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for 80-year-old Donald Pardonner.

He hasn't been seen since 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he got into his small SUV, and nobody knows which direction he went.

Pardonner is a white man with white hair and a beard, blue eyes, and wears glasses. He's 5'9" tall and 164 pounds. There is no clothing description.

The car is a 2005 model black Honda CR-V with license plate B0RNFR. It has a spare tire on the back with no cover.

If you think you see Pardonner or his car, contact local authorities.