Silver Alert for Door County man missing since Wednesday

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for 80-year-old Donald Pardonner.
He hasn't been seen since 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he got into his small SUV, and nobody knows which direction he went.
Pardonner is a white man with white hair and a beard, blue eyes, and wears glasses. He's 5'9" tall and 164 pounds. There is no clothing description.
The car is a 2005 model black Honda CR-V with license plate B0RNFR. It has a spare tire on the back with no cover.
If you think you see Pardonner or his car, contact local authorities.