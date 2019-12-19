Silver Alert for Brown County man

A Silver Alert has been issued statewide for a man missing from Brown County.

James Wanek, 85, was last seen in Allouez. He told a sheriff's deputy he was lost. His son came, and he was following his son home when a vehicle got between them. Wanek never made it home. He was in the area of Allouez Ave. and Libal St. at the time.

He's driving a silver 2008-model Chevy Impala. It has a Wisconsin license plate 864 CBH inside of a Gustman license plate holder.

Wanek is a white man with blue eyes and short, gray hair. He's 5'10" tall, 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded winter jacket. He may be wearing dark gray dress slacks and black tennis shoes.

Silver Alerts are issued for people who may have dementia or other cognitive impairment. Wanek's children said they noticed their father becoming forgetful and confused.

If you think you've seen Wanek or his Chevy Impala, contact local authorities by calling 911.