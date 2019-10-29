Silver Alert for 75-year-old Oshkosh man

Oshkosh police are asking the public to help find a 75-year-old man who may suffer from dementia.

William Moyle left his home on Starboard Court in Oshkosh for an appointment at a medical supply company, also in Oshkosh, at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. He did not return home. Authorities don't know yet if he ever arrived for that appointment.

Moyle is a white man with brown eyes. He has white hair that's balding. He's 5'10" tall and 225 pounds.

Moyle was last seen wearing a brown flannel checkerboard shirt with long sleeves, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

He's driving a tan, 2012 model Toyota Camry. It has Wisconsin license plate 888 WXY and, in the back window, an "Ireland" decal.

Oshkosh police say they checked several other places he might have gone but didn't find him.

If you think you've seen Moyle or his car, contact your local authorities.

