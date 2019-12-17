Sidewalk repair plan approved by Green Bay city council

The Green Bay City Council approved a plan to address the city's cracked sidewalks at its meeting on Tuesday.

We first told you last year about a push from Alderman Bill Galvin who wanted a better plan for fixing the sidewalks.

“We're trying to encourage a society that's more physically active and we want them to be out more and enjoy our city and neighborhoods. We can't have them walking in the streets, it's not safe,” said Galvin after seeing some people not using the sidewalks due to all the cracks.

If you see a sidewalk in need of repairs, you call the city and report it, but the new plan calls for the city to actively inspect all 378 miles of sidewalk.

“The biggest advantage to it is it gives some assurance that there's going to be a systematic sweep across the city so nothing gets missed; because again right now it's completely on a complaint basis,” said Steve Grenier, director of public works for the city.

People will still be able to call in a crack or break in a sidewalk after the plan is implemented, but now seasonal interns will be deployed to targeted areas of the city on a 15-year-rotation.

Green Bay modeled its program after those being used in De Pere and Appleton.

Property owners are still responsible for the sidewalk on their property and the city is responsible for damages to curb ramps and those made from city terrace trees.

Alderman Galvin says the passage of the plan is a step in the right direction.

“I'm just real happy that it looks like we have a solution on the horizon.”

The plan comes at a cost of about $300,000 out of the public works budget.

Inspections of sidewalks will start next summer, but repairs from this program won’t be seen until 2021.

The city will continue to fix sidewalks on a needs basis.

