Gunfire in Green Bay park

Green Bay police responded to a report of gunfire in a park on the city's east side Tuesday night.

Green Bay police investigate gunfire at Kennedy Park (WBAY photo)

Police found shell casings at Kennedy Park, but they don't have reports of any injuries.

Police searched the park, and detectives and forensics experts plan to return to the park Wednesday morning. People can expect to find Kennedy Park and the 2200-block of Farlin Avenue, at the south end of the park, will be closed until mid-morning.

