Shots fired at car in road rage incident in Grand Chute

Grand Chute Police need the public's help as they investigate a shooting in a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called about shots fired at a car at College Avenue and Interstate 41 shortly after 2 o'clock.

Two or three shots were fired. One hit the victim's car but no one was hurt.

The shooter was a passenger in another car. That car went south on I-41.

Police say this is an isolated incident and they don't think the general public is in danger.

Police are asking anyone who saw something or has information that could help their investigation to call (920) 832-1575 or text 847411 with the word GCPD and your tip. You can also leave information on the Grand Chute Police Department's Facebook page.

