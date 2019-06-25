Shots fired at Sheboygan home

Sheboygan Police say no one was hurt by shots fired at a home on the city's south side Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded just before 3:30 to Moenning Road and Fox Grove Road. That's near Jackson Elementary School.

They found evidence that shots were fired but there are no reported injuries.

Officers are still collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

Police think the people involved know each other, so officers don't think the public is in any further danger.

Anyone with information that could help their investigation should call the Sheboygan Police Department, (920) 459-3333.