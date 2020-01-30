Shoreline Protection on Bay of Green Bay a Race Against Time

It's a story, and a concern, we've been following for weeks.

Property owners along the Bay of Green Bay trying to protect their homes and cottages against record high water levels and storms.

Lake Michigan and the bay are five inches higher right now than they've ever been in the month of January, and the Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting water levels will continue rising.

For Dave Berken and his crew, that means another busy day working along the bay.

"We're working on protecting the shoreline for the Andersons, adding ledge rock, blasted limestone rubble to help protect the shoreline," says Berken, owner of Springview Landscape Service.

Due to the record high water levels, an early December storm washed away eight feet of shoreline from the property.

It's a big investment to shore things up.

"300-400 ton of rock material which is a lot." (butt) 6:07 "Saw in that event on December 1st where even 1,000 pound boulders were getting moved, the big thing is we want it to be really intertwined, we want that rock to be really locked together," says Berken.

While the bay is frozen, Berken says it's a race against time to get this work done.

"The experts are saying, the DNR, the Army Corps of Engineers, literally that the water is going to go up before it goes down, probably going up another foot, maybe more," says Berken.

Berken's crew will be on this job site for two weeks, then on to two more projects along the bay already lined up.

Quite a change for a landscaping business normally quiet in the winter.

"It's crazy, I'm almost as busy in the end of January as I am in May doing estimates and working on plans for people. I think it's going to be an extremely busy year from a contracting standpoint, we are going to definitely be very busy," says Berken.